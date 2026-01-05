Paris Court Convicts Ten in Cyberbullying Case Against First Lady

In a notable legal decision, a Paris court has convicted ten individuals of cyberbullying France's first lady, Brigitte Macron. The sentences range from cyberbullying awareness training to eight-month suspended prison terms, marking a stern response to digital harassment.

The court addressed "particularly degrading, insulting, and malicious" statements that falsely claimed Brigitte Macron was born a man and linked her age gap with her husband to pedophilia. These unfounded allegations became widespread online, garnering tens of thousands of views.

Despite not attending the trial, Macron emphasized the importance of taking legal action against harassment. Her daughter testified about the negative impact on their family. The outcome aims to deter similar online offenses, reinforcing that defamatory speech has real consequences.

