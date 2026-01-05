BMC Commissioner's Directive Retracted After Court Fury

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani admitted to overstepping his bounds after being reprimanded by the Bombay High Court on Monday. The court had questioned the legal basis of his actions, which involved issuing directives for subordinate court staff to report for election duty.

Following the High Court's intervention, Gagrani withdrew the contested orders. The court firmly reminded him of the administrative decision exempting court staff from such duties, suggesting he seek replacement staff for the upcoming elections.

The controversy dates back to late December 2025, when Gagrani issued directives despite contrary communication from judicial authorities. His actions were halted by the High Court, emphasizing its jurisdiction under Article 235 of the Constitution over subordinate courts.

