Left Menu

BMC Commissioner's Directive Retracted After Court Fury

The BMC Commissioner, Bhushan Gagrani, faced stern criticism from the Bombay High Court for directing subordinate court staff to report for election duty, against a High Court directive exempting them. After a reprimand, Gagrani withdrew the directives, with the court advising alternative personnel arrangements for elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 16:36 IST
BMC Commissioner's Directive Retracted After Court Fury
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani admitted to overstepping his bounds after being reprimanded by the Bombay High Court on Monday. The court had questioned the legal basis of his actions, which involved issuing directives for subordinate court staff to report for election duty.

Following the High Court's intervention, Gagrani withdrew the contested orders. The court firmly reminded him of the administrative decision exempting court staff from such duties, suggesting he seek replacement staff for the upcoming elections.

The controversy dates back to late December 2025, when Gagrani issued directives despite contrary communication from judicial authorities. His actions were halted by the High Court, emphasizing its jurisdiction under Article 235 of the Constitution over subordinate courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Contested Civic Polls: MNS Leader Challenges 'Unopposed' Wins with High Court Petition

Contested Civic Polls: MNS Leader Challenges 'Unopposed' Wins with High Cour...

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh Eases Age Limit for Police Recruitment

Uttar Pradesh Eases Age Limit for Police Recruitment

 India
3
Faf du Plessis Reflects on Career Transition from CSK to JSK

Faf du Plessis Reflects on Career Transition from CSK to JSK

 South Africa
4
U.S. Intervention in Venezuela: Energy Market Dynamics and Global Implications

U.S. Intervention in Venezuela: Energy Market Dynamics and Global Implicatio...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026