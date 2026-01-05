Left Menu

PRAGATI Initiative Revolutionizes Digital Governance in India

PRAGATI, a digital governance initiative, is transforming bureaucratic processes in India. By enhancing Center-state coordination, it's accelerating project approvals and overcoming obstacles. A notable achievement under PRAGATI is the completion of the Jammu–Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla rail link, significantly improving infrastructure and connectivity in the Kashmir region.

  • India

The Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) initiative has emerged as a transformative force in the realm of digital governance, said PIB Director Neha Jalali on Monday. The program is praised for effectively translating governmental intent into concrete actions, particularly through breaking bureaucratic inertia and fostering stronger Centre-state coordination.

Highlighting the Jammu–Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla rail project, Jalali noted that the ambitious undertaking languished for 25 years, stymied by challenging terrain and logistical obstacles. However, under PRAGATI's aegis, critical approvals were expedited, enabling the project to overcome long-standing hurdles and eventually achieve completion.

This rail link, now operational, marks a pivotal development in Kashmir's infrastructure landscape. It is part of the broader Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link project aiming to bring vital rail connectivity to the Kashmir valley. Prime Minister Modi underscored this milestone by inaugurating several key railway projects, including this connection, which promises all-weather travel and enhanced regional integration.

