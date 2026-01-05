Left Menu

Tragedy in Columbia: A Plea for Justice and Support

Nikitha Godishala was found dead in the US with allegations pointing towards her ex-boyfriend, Arjun Sharma. Her father pleads with Indian authorities to assist in returning her body. US police are seeking Sharma's arrest for her murder, suspecting he fled to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-01-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 16:44 IST
Tragedy in Columbia: A Plea for Justice and Support
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic death of Nikitha Godishala has sparked a fervent plea from her family for government assistance. Her father seeks support from the Centre and Telangana government to repatriate her body.

Nikitha, a healthcare professional from Ellicott City, was reported missing and later found dead with stab wounds inside the apartment of her alleged ex-boyfriend, Arjun Sharma, in Columbia, Maryland. Howard County police are pursuing Sharma with an arrest warrant.

Father Anand Godishala disputes media claims about Sharma's relationship with his daughter and points to financial motives behind the crime. He appeals to Indian authorities for cooperation in this distressing time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Challenges Ahead: India's Highway Sector Faces Muted Growth

Challenges Ahead: India's Highway Sector Faces Muted Growth

 India
2
Victory Against Cyber Harassment: Brigitte Macron's Legal Triumph

Victory Against Cyber Harassment: Brigitte Macron's Legal Triumph

 Global
3
Joe Root's Heroics Boost England's Ashes Spirit

Joe Root's Heroics Boost England's Ashes Spirit

 Australia
4
Daring Jailbreak in Kannauj: Inmates Escape Using Blanket Rope

Daring Jailbreak in Kannauj: Inmates Escape Using Blanket Rope

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026