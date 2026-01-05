Tragedy in Columbia: A Plea for Justice and Support

The tragic death of Nikitha Godishala has sparked a fervent plea from her family for government assistance. Her father seeks support from the Centre and Telangana government to repatriate her body.

Nikitha, a healthcare professional from Ellicott City, was reported missing and later found dead with stab wounds inside the apartment of her alleged ex-boyfriend, Arjun Sharma, in Columbia, Maryland. Howard County police are pursuing Sharma with an arrest warrant.

Father Anand Godishala disputes media claims about Sharma's relationship with his daughter and points to financial motives behind the crime. He appeals to Indian authorities for cooperation in this distressing time.

