Stone Pelting Incident Sparks Communal Tensions in Karnataka

In a disturbing incident in Karnataka's Jagjeevan Ram Nagar, three minors have been taken into custody for allegedly pelting stones at a procession of Om Shakti devotees. The attack, which occurred on Sunday night, left two women injured and has raised concerns about communal tensions in the area.

Following the incident, locals staged a protest at the JJ Nagar police station, demanding swift legal action against the culprits. In response, additional police forces have been deployed to prevent any retaliatory violence. The police have launched an investigation into the incident, which they are treating as an attack on religious sentiments.

Political figures have weighed in, with BJP state president B Y Vijayendra criticizing the state government's law enforcement approach, claiming a rise in communal tensions. He urged authorities to take decisive action against the miscreants to prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)