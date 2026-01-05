Left Menu

Odisha Engineers Nabbed for Bribery in Contract Payment Case

Two engineers from Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation were arrested by vigilance officers for demanding and accepting a bribe from a contractor. The officials allegedly sought Rs. 1.10 lakh to release pending payments for a project, leading to their arrest following a complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:28 IST
Odisha Engineers Nabbed for Bribery in Contract Payment Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation spearheaded by vigilance officers, two engineers from the Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation (OLIC) were arrested on Monday for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs 60,000. The engineers were caught while accepting the bribe, intended to facilitate the release of pending payments to a contractor.

The accused have been identified as Assistant Executive Engineer Harekrushna Singh and Junior Engineer Subrat Mohanty, both of whom were stationed at OLIC's Udala sub-division in Mayurbhanj district. Detailed observations revealed the distribution of the bribe amount, with Rs 32,000 earmarked for Singh and Rs 28,000 for Mohanty.

The investigation disclosed that the contractor had executed projects valued at approximately Rs 25 lakh, yet bills amounting to Rs 5 lakh remained unsettled. Faced with this extortionate demand, the aggrieved contractor reached out to vigilance authorities, culminating in the arrest of the engineers and seizure of the bribe money.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Railways: Transforming Travel with Efficient Budget Utilization

Indian Railways: Transforming Travel with Efficient Budget Utilization

 India
2
Delhi's Architectural Transformation: Consulting Architects Join Forces

Delhi's Architectural Transformation: Consulting Architects Join Forces

 India
3
Latvian Ship Under Investigation in Baltic Sea Cable Sabotage Mystery

Latvian Ship Under Investigation in Baltic Sea Cable Sabotage Mystery

 Global
4
Government Lifts Import Ban on Low Ash Metallurgical Coke

Government Lifts Import Ban on Low Ash Metallurgical Coke

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026