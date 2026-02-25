Political Clash Over Maharashtra's EV Policy Collapse
Aaditya Thackeray criticizes the Maharashtra government's handling of the electric vehicle policy after Rajiv Bajaj's comments on its possible failure. The once-successful EV policy is said to have collapsed under BJP rule, affecting industry operations and subsidy disbursements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2026 08:35 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 08:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA, has accused the BJP-led Maharashtra government of failing in its electric vehicle policy, following remarks made by Bajaj Auto's MD and CEO, Rajiv Bajaj.
Bajaj warned about a looming 'failure' in the state's once-thriving policy during a media interview, sparking Thackeray's criticism on social media.
The disbursement of subsidies, which underpinned the policy's initial success, has reportedly slowed under the current regime, impacting the industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)