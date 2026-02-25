Political Clash Over Maharashtra's EV Policy Collapse

Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA, has accused the BJP-led Maharashtra government of failing in its electric vehicle policy, following remarks made by Bajaj Auto's MD and CEO, Rajiv Bajaj.

Bajaj warned about a looming 'failure' in the state's once-thriving policy during a media interview, sparking Thackeray's criticism on social media.

The disbursement of subsidies, which underpinned the policy's initial success, has reportedly slowed under the current regime, impacting the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)