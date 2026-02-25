Maharashtra's EV Policy Under Fire: A Tale of Collapse
Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, criticized the BJP-led Maharashtra government for the collapse of the state's electric vehicle (EV) policy after Rajiv Bajaj's comments. Bajaj warned of a potential 'failure' in the EV policy, highlighting subsidy delays, contrasting with the earlier Maha Vikas Aghadi government's successful initiatives.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray took a strong stance against the BJP-led Maharashtra government's approach to electric vehicles (EV) policy on Tuesday.
Thackeray drew attention to Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj's criticism, which forewarned of a looming failure in the state's once-celebrated EV policy amid subsidy delays.
Highlighting the contrast, Thackeray praised the earlier Maha Vikas Aghadi government's dynamic approach, voicing concerns over its current state, deemed a 'collapse' due to political changes.