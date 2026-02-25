Left Menu

Maharashtra's EV Policy Under Fire: A Tale of Collapse

Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, criticized the BJP-led Maharashtra government for the collapse of the state's electric vehicle (EV) policy after Rajiv Bajaj's comments. Bajaj warned of a potential 'failure' in the EV policy, highlighting subsidy delays, contrasting with the earlier Maha Vikas Aghadi government's successful initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2026 00:21 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 00:21 IST
Maharashtra's EV Policy Under Fire: A Tale of Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray took a strong stance against the BJP-led Maharashtra government's approach to electric vehicles (EV) policy on Tuesday.

Thackeray drew attention to Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj's criticism, which forewarned of a looming failure in the state's once-celebrated EV policy amid subsidy delays.

Highlighting the contrast, Thackeray praised the earlier Maha Vikas Aghadi government's dynamic approach, voicing concerns over its current state, deemed a 'collapse' due to political changes.

TRENDING

1
US-France Diplomatic Rift: Ambassador Kushner's No-Show and Its Aftermath

US-France Diplomatic Rift: Ambassador Kushner's No-Show and Its Aftermath

 France
2
Inclusive Cricket: The Hundred Rejects Nationality Bias

Inclusive Cricket: The Hundred Rejects Nationality Bias

 Global
3
Presidential State of the Union: A Gathering of Heroes and Advocates

Presidential State of the Union: A Gathering of Heroes and Advocates

 Global
4
Charles Kushner: The Unconventional U.S. Ambassador Ruffling France's Feathers

Charles Kushner: The Unconventional U.S. Ambassador Ruffling France's Feathe...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026