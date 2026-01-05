Delhi Gym Brawl: Brutal Assault Over Ownership Dispute

A long-standing ownership dispute over a gym in Delhi spiraled into a violent nightmare for the Garg family. The gym's owner, 52-year-old Rajesh Garg, and his son Vasu were brutally assaulted by a group of men in Laxmi Nagar, while Rajesh's wife, Rita Garg, was allegedly molested during the incident.

On January 2, the family was attacked in full public view, with purported videos of the terrifying ordeal spreading rapidly on social media. In the videos, men can be seen viciously beating Vasu, stripping him on the street, and kicking him in the face. Police on the scene provided some aid, but most attackers escaped.

Authorities have arrested one suspect, Satish Yadav, believed to be the ringleader due to a simmering dispute over gym ownership. The Gargs allege Yadav claimed unjust ownership without legal rights, leading to months of threats. Efforts to capture other assailants and investigate further, including reviewing CCTV footage, are underway.

