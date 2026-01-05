Left Menu

Tightened Visa Bonds: New US Travel Restrictions Impact African Nations

The Trump administration has introduced additional visa bonds up to USD 15,000 for travelers from seven more countries, primarily in Africa, tightening entry to the US. The policy aims to ensure visa compliance and prevent overstays, impacting affordability and accessibility for many prospective visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:33 IST
Tightened Visa Bonds: New US Travel Restrictions Impact African Nations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Trump administration has expanded its list of countries whose citizens must post bonds to apply for a US visa, adding Bhutan, Botswana, the Central African Republic, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia, and Turkmenistan. This policy intends to deter visa overstays.

All but two of the thirteen affected nations are African. Requiring visa applicants from these countries to post bonds of up to USD 15,000 creates a barrier that many may find unaffordable, effectively limiting their access to the United States.

The State Department defends the measure, asserting the bond system encourages compliance. However, these bonds do not guarantee visa approval, though the fee will be refunded if the visa is denied or the holder adheres to visa terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

