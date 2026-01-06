Left Menu

Chinese Stock Market Surge: A Decade-High Record Driven by Metals and Financials

China's stock markets soared to a ten-year high, primarily lifted by non-ferrous metals and financials in anticipation of the Lunar New Year. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index similarly advanced. The gains were led by sectors such as non-ferrous metals, buoyed by copper price spikes, and the CSI Insurance Index.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 06-01-2026 09:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 09:54 IST
Chinese Stock Market Surge: A Decade-High Record Driven by Metals and Financials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's stock markets experienced a significant surge on Tuesday, reaching their highest point in over a decade. Investors drove the rally, focusing on non-ferrous metals and financial sectors, buoyed by a positive outlook ahead of the Lunar New Year festivities. Both the blue-chip CSI300 Index and Shanghai Composite Index ascended by 1.2% by midday.

The Shanghai Composite Index achieved its highest level since July 2015. Leading the gains were non-ferrous metals and materials, up 4% and 5% respectively, as copper prices soared to record highs. Notably, shares of Zijin Mining witnessed a 5.7% rise.

The CSI Insurance Index surged almost 6%, driven by stronger expected product sales, while the securities sector climbed more than 3%. UBS analysts noted limited downside risk in January and highlighted investor interest in popular themes. The rise of Chinese equities since December has enhanced investor confidence as many plan to stay active until the Spring Festival in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Stocks Climb Amid Geopolitical and Economic Uncertainties

Global Stocks Climb Amid Geopolitical and Economic Uncertainties

 Global
2
US-Venezuela Power Play: Trump's Strategic Overture

US-Venezuela Power Play: Trump's Strategic Overture

 Australia
3
Madras High Court Upholds Lighting of Deepathoon

Madras High Court Upholds Lighting of Deepathoon

 India
4
Earthquake Rattles Western Japan: No Tsunami or Major Damage

Earthquake Rattles Western Japan: No Tsunami or Major Damage

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026