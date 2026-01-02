Hong Kong Stocks Surge on AI Optimism

Hong Kong's stock market began the year 2026 with positivity, spurred by optimism in the domestic artificial intelligence sector, reaching a 1.5-month peak.

The Hang Seng Index saw a significant jump of 2.8% on Friday, closing at 26,338.47, the highest since mid-November. The tech sector, leading the surge, experienced a 4% rise, while the AI index climbed by 3.7% following new developments in AI technology.

Notably, Shanghai Biren Technology's shares soared 76% in its Hong Kong debut, demonstrating strong investor confidence. Analysts predict a favorable first half for Hong Kong stocks, despite ongoing domestic economic challenges and Fed policies, supported by burgeoning sector catalysts.

(With inputs from agencies.)