Tragedy in Mumbai Suburb as Security Guard Ends Life

A 45-year-old security guard, Prabhakar Ojha, allegedly took his own life using a licensed revolver at his residence in Mumbai's Kandivli suburb, police revealed on Tuesday. The unfortunate incident has left the community in shock.

Ojha, who was employed at a MIDC area jewellery shop, returned home in the Poisar locality at 4 PM on Monday. He did not engage in conversation with his wife and children before locking himself in a room. Shortly after, his family heard a gunshot.

Concerned neighbors gathered after family members raised an alarm and the police were alerted. Upon forcibly entering the room, Ojha was found with a fatal gunshot wound and later pronounced dead by hospital staff. The police have registered a case of accidental death and are probing the circumstances leading to this tragic event.

