Tragedy in Mumbai Suburb as Security Guard Ends Life

A 45-year-old security guard, Prabhakar Ojha, allegedly committed suicide using his licensed revolver at his home in Kandivli, Mumbai. The incident occurred after Ojha returned from his job at a jewellery shop. The police are investigating the case, with the motive behind his action still unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 13:38 IST
A 45-year-old security guard, Prabhakar Ojha, allegedly took his own life using a licensed revolver at his residence in Mumbai's Kandivli suburb, police revealed on Tuesday. The unfortunate incident has left the community in shock.

Ojha, who was employed at a MIDC area jewellery shop, returned home in the Poisar locality at 4 PM on Monday. He did not engage in conversation with his wife and children before locking himself in a room. Shortly after, his family heard a gunshot.

Concerned neighbors gathered after family members raised an alarm and the police were alerted. Upon forcibly entering the room, Ojha was found with a fatal gunshot wound and later pronounced dead by hospital staff. The police have registered a case of accidental death and are probing the circumstances leading to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

