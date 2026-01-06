Property Fraud Fugitive Nabbed: A Swift End to a Notorious Deception

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Mehnaz, a woman who had been declared a proclaimed offender in connection with a significant property fraud case worth Rs 16.5 lakh in the Adarsh Nagar area. Officials confirmed the development on Tuesday.

The accused, Mehnaz, had allegedly deceived a complainant by receiving earnest money on a property she had already sold. Following the deceitful transaction in 2023, she evaded capture by moving residences frequently.

Aided by a tip-off, a raid was conducted by the Crime Branch in Daryaganj, Old Delhi, resulting in Mehnaz's arrest. She was living in a rented space within a crowded locale to avoid discovery. A thorough investigation continues as authorities aim to unravel the complete extent of the fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)