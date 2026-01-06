Property Fraud Fugitive Nabbed: A Swift End to a Notorious Deception
Delhi Police apprehended Mehnaz, a proclaimed offender, for duping a buyer of Rs 16.5 lakh in a property fraud case. Despite evading arrest for years by frequently changing residences, she was ultimately caught by the Crime Branch in Daryaganj, Old Delhi, and an investigation is ongoing.
Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Mehnaz, a woman who had been declared a proclaimed offender in connection with a significant property fraud case worth Rs 16.5 lakh in the Adarsh Nagar area. Officials confirmed the development on Tuesday.
The accused, Mehnaz, had allegedly deceived a complainant by receiving earnest money on a property she had already sold. Following the deceitful transaction in 2023, she evaded capture by moving residences frequently.
Aided by a tip-off, a raid was conducted by the Crime Branch in Daryaganj, Old Delhi, resulting in Mehnaz's arrest. She was living in a rented space within a crowded locale to avoid discovery. A thorough investigation continues as authorities aim to unravel the complete extent of the fraud.
