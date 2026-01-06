Tragic Blaze Claims Family in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar
A fire in DMRC quarters in Adarsh Nagar, Northwest Delhi, resulted in the deaths of Ajay Kumar, his wife Neelam, and their daughter Jahnvi. The fire broke out early Tuesday, and five fire tenders were dispatched following a call at 2.39 am.
In a tragic incident, a fire claimed the lives of a family in DMRC quarters located in Adarsh Nagar, northwest Delhi. The blaze broke out early Tuesday morning, tragically resulting in the deaths of Ajay Kumar, aged 42, his wife Neelam, aged 38, and their 10-year-old daughter Jahnvi.
According to officials from the Delhi Fire Services, a call reporting the fire was received at 2.39 am. The fire erupted on the fifth floor of a building within the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation housing complex.
Emergency services responded rapidly, with five fire tenders dispatched to the scene in an urgent attempt to control the inferno and prevent further casualties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
