Rajasthan High Court Rejects Filmmaker's Plea in Cheating Case

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt faced a legal setback as the Rajasthan High Court dismissed his plea to quash an FIR in a cheating and misappropriation case. The court highlighted that the case extended beyond a civil contract dispute, involving deliberate fund diversion.

Justice Sameer Jain observed potential criminal elements in the case, citing misappropriation and transparency issues. A complaint by Ajay Murdia accused Bhatt of diverting funds meant for film projects.

The court noted the investigation's findings of fund diversions and fake invoices, rejecting the anticipatory bail plea from Bombay High Court. The ongoing investigation aims to uncover further evidence in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)