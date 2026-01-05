Rajasthan High Court Rejects Filmmaker's Plea in Cheating Case
Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's petition to quash an FIR in a cheating case has been rejected by the Rajasthan High Court. The court noted the case involves misappropriation of funds rather than just a civil contract dispute. Investigations revealed fund diversions and fake invoicing.
Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt faced a legal setback as the Rajasthan High Court dismissed his plea to quash an FIR in a cheating and misappropriation case. The court highlighted that the case extended beyond a civil contract dispute, involving deliberate fund diversion.
Justice Sameer Jain observed potential criminal elements in the case, citing misappropriation and transparency issues. A complaint by Ajay Murdia accused Bhatt of diverting funds meant for film projects.
The court noted the investigation's findings of fund diversions and fake invoices, rejecting the anticipatory bail plea from Bombay High Court. The ongoing investigation aims to uncover further evidence in the case.
