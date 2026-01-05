Left Menu

Rajasthan High Court Rejects Filmmaker's Plea in Cheating Case

Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's petition to quash an FIR in a cheating case has been rejected by the Rajasthan High Court. The court noted the case involves misappropriation of funds rather than just a civil contract dispute. Investigations revealed fund diversions and fake invoicing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:15 IST
Rajasthan High Court Rejects Filmmaker's Plea in Cheating Case
FIR
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt faced a legal setback as the Rajasthan High Court dismissed his plea to quash an FIR in a cheating and misappropriation case. The court highlighted that the case extended beyond a civil contract dispute, involving deliberate fund diversion.

Justice Sameer Jain observed potential criminal elements in the case, citing misappropriation and transparency issues. A complaint by Ajay Murdia accused Bhatt of diverting funds meant for film projects.

The court noted the investigation's findings of fund diversions and fake invoices, rejecting the anticipatory bail plea from Bombay High Court. The ongoing investigation aims to uncover further evidence in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Powering Jammu & Kashmir's Future: A Minister's Ambitious Tour

Powering Jammu & Kashmir's Future: A Minister's Ambitious Tour

 India
2
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to visit India from January 12 to 13: MEA.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to visit India from January 12 to 13: MEA.

 India
3
Deadly Resurgence: Old Rivalries Ignite Violence in Kurnool

Deadly Resurgence: Old Rivalries Ignite Violence in Kurnool

 India
4
PM Modi will receive German Chancellor Merz in Ahmedabad on January 12: MEA.

PM Modi will receive German Chancellor Merz in Ahmedabad on January 12: MEA.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026