High Court Verdict Ignites Political Fire: BJP vs INDI Alliance

In a significant development, the BJP hailed a Madras High Court decision permitting the lighting of a traditional lamp on Thirupparankundram hill's stone pillar in Madurai. The verdict dismissed objections from the DMK-led alliance, calling their stance 'anti-Hindu' and 'anti-Sanatan', and was described as a triumph for Hindu traditions.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, addressing a press briefing, lauded the judgment as a setback to opposition's perceived appeasement policies and vowed to resist any attempt to divide communities by caste or religion. He emphasized that the ruling upheld centuries-old religious practices respected by local communities.

The Tamil Nadu government indicated plans to appeal to the Supreme Court. Goyal criticized the opposition for attempting to impeach Justice G R Swaminathan and accused them of bias. He asserted the BJP's commitment to preserving secularism and warned against the DMK's alleged politicization of religion.

