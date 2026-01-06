Left Menu

Madras High Court Order Sparks BJP Triumph over INDI Alliance

The BJP praised a Madras High Court decision allowing a traditional lamp lighting at Thirupparankundram hill. BJP leader Piyush Goyal called it a blow to the INDI alliance's policies and a victory for Hindu traditions. The BJP criticized the DMK and allies for opposing Judge Swaminathan's ruling.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday commended a Madras High Court decision that upheld a single judge's order permitting the traditional lighting of a lamp at a stone pillar on Thirupparankundram hill, Madurai. The BJP described the opposing parties, DMK, Congress, and the INDI alliance, as being "anti-Hindu" and "anti-Sanatan."

Following the ruling by a division bench of Justices G Jayachandran and K K Ramakrishnan, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal lauded the judgment as a repudiation of the INDI alliance's appeasement policy and termed it a "victory of the Hindu religion." Goyal emphasized that the judges affirmed the lamp lighting as an "age-old practice" reflecting local Hindu sentiments.

The high court criticized the DMK government for arguing insufficient evidence of the stone pillar's traditional significance. The Tamil Nadu government plans to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court. The BJP also chastised the INDI alliance for seeking the impeachment of Justice G R Swaminathan, who initially upheld the temple's practice, claiming the move aimed to intimidate the judiciary.

