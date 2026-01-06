Left Menu

Global Tensions Rise: U.S. Intervention in Venezuela Under Fire

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights criticized U.S. intervention in Venezuela, declaring it a breach of international law that undermines global security. Chief spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani emphasized the negative precedent it sets, suggesting it encourages powerful states to act unchecked, threatening international order.

Updated: 06-01-2026 16:01 IST
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has condemned the United States' involvement in Venezuela, labeling it a direct violation of international law. This, according to the Office, diminishes safety for states worldwide.

On Tuesday, Ravina Shamdasani, the chief spokesperson for the Office, addressed reporters, highlighting the dangerous message sent by such interventions. She warned that this behavior suggests that powerful nations might feel entitled to act without constraints.

Such actions have been criticized for the potential they have to destabilize the international community, creating a scenario where the might of powerful countries allows them to overstep established legal boundaries.

