The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has condemned the United States' involvement in Venezuela, labeling it a direct violation of international law. This, according to the Office, diminishes safety for states worldwide.

On Tuesday, Ravina Shamdasani, the chief spokesperson for the Office, addressed reporters, highlighting the dangerous message sent by such interventions. She warned that this behavior suggests that powerful nations might feel entitled to act without constraints.

Such actions have been criticized for the potential they have to destabilize the international community, creating a scenario where the might of powerful countries allows them to overstep established legal boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)