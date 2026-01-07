Zelenskiy's Quest for Global Security Assurances
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is keen to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, potentially in Washington, as discussions to conclude the prolonged conflict in Ukraine progress in Paris. Zelenskiy seeks security guarantees from the U.S. and Europe to prevent further Russian aggression, but lacks definitive answers from allies.
The discussions come against a backdrop of ongoing efforts to stabilize the region and ensure long-term peace and security for Ukraine.
