Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Quest for Global Security Assurances

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is keen to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, potentially in Washington, as discussions to conclude the prolonged conflict in Ukraine progress in Paris. Zelenskiy seeks security guarantees from the U.S. and Europe to prevent further Russian aggression, but lacks definitive answers from allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:04 IST
Zelenskiy's Quest for Global Security Assurances
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed his desire to soon encounter U.S. President Donald Trump, potentially in Washington, as negotiations continue in Paris to end the protracted war in Ukraine.

Zelenskiy is aiming to secure robust post-war security promises from both the U.S. and European countries to deter future aggressions by Russia. However, he remains without a definitive response from Ukraine's allies concerning how they would react in the event of another attack.

The discussions come against a backdrop of ongoing efforts to stabilize the region and ensure long-term peace and security for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Seas Tension: U.S. Attempts Seizure of Russian-Tanker in Global Oil Power Play

High Seas Tension: U.S. Attempts Seizure of Russian-Tanker in Global Oil Pow...

 Global
2
US Forces Seize Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker After Pursuit

US Forces Seize Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker After Pursuit

 United States
3
Solid Waste Controversy: NGT Demands Answers from Cement Unit

Solid Waste Controversy: NGT Demands Answers from Cement Unit

 India
4
Tragic Loss: Three-Year-Old Found in Wheat Field

Tragic Loss: Three-Year-Old Found in Wheat Field

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026