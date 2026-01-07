Zelenskiy's Quest for Global Security Assurances

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed his desire to soon encounter U.S. President Donald Trump, potentially in Washington, as negotiations continue in Paris to end the protracted war in Ukraine.

Zelenskiy is aiming to secure robust post-war security promises from both the U.S. and European countries to deter future aggressions by Russia. However, he remains without a definitive response from Ukraine's allies concerning how they would react in the event of another attack.

The discussions come against a backdrop of ongoing efforts to stabilize the region and ensure long-term peace and security for Ukraine.

