Outrage in Punjab: Church Attack Sparks Tensions

The Feroz Din Memorial Church in Punjab province, Pakistan, recently became the target of an attack by unidentified men. The perpetrators ransacked the building and desecrated the Bible, sparking widespread concern among the Christian community.

Law enforcement swiftly responded to the incident, apprehending a suspect named Allah Rakha, who confessed to vandalizing the church following a dispute with locals. This confession has intensified discussions around religious tensions in the region.

Officials, including Punjab Law Minister Rana Iqbal Khan, have condemned the incident, stressing the importance of a zero-tolerance policy towards attacks on minority places of worship. Community leaders call for advanced technology use to prevent future violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)