Left Menu

Outrage in Punjab: Church Attack Sparks Tensions

A church in Pakistan's Punjab province was attacked and vandalized by a group of Muslim men, leading to the desecration of the Bible. Police arrested the prime suspect, Allah Rakha, who reportedly acted out of personal conflict. Officials condemn the act, emphasizing strict reinforcement of religious security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 06-01-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 16:06 IST
Outrage in Punjab: Church Attack Sparks Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Feroz Din Memorial Church in Punjab province, Pakistan, recently became the target of an attack by unidentified men. The perpetrators ransacked the building and desecrated the Bible, sparking widespread concern among the Christian community.

Law enforcement swiftly responded to the incident, apprehending a suspect named Allah Rakha, who confessed to vandalizing the church following a dispute with locals. This confession has intensified discussions around religious tensions in the region.

Officials, including Punjab Law Minister Rana Iqbal Khan, have condemned the incident, stressing the importance of a zero-tolerance policy towards attacks on minority places of worship. Community leaders call for advanced technology use to prevent future violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Allies Convene in Paris: Ukraine's Security Amid Rising Tensions

Allies Convene in Paris: Ukraine's Security Amid Rising Tensions

 France
2
Record-Breaking Institutional Investments Boost Indian Real Estate

Record-Breaking Institutional Investments Boost Indian Real Estate

 India
3
Western Region News Highlights: Key Issues and Developments

Western Region News Highlights: Key Issues and Developments

 India
4
Greenland: The Strategic Hotspot Heating Up the Arctic Tensions

Greenland: The Strategic Hotspot Heating Up the Arctic Tensions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026