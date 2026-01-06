Supreme Court Adjourns High-Profile Money-Laundering Case Involving Journalist

The Supreme Court has delayed for three months the hearing on journalist Mahesh Langa's plea concerning a money-laundering case linked to alleged financial fraud investigated by the Enforcement Directorate. The adjournment is set against the backdrop of ongoing trials.

Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi decided to defer the case to April 7 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, cited the ongoing trial and requested additional time. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, speaking for Langa, stated that the journalist is fully cooperating with the special court.

Langa, who was granted interim bail last December, is subject to specific conditions, including refraining from writing about the ongoing case. The charges have yet to be framed formally, even as the ED prepares its case with nine named witnesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)