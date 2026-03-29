Gujarat's Urban Leap: Projects Worth Rs 1,099 Crore Unveiled in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has launched a series of ambitious development initiatives, inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of projects exceeding Rs 1,099 crore. These initiatives focus on comprehensive urban development in Ahmedabad, encompassing housing, bridges, and green zones, aiming to significantly enhance the city's infrastructure and quality of life.

Reflecting on the state's urban development journey, Patel highlighted the ongoing progress since the initiatives started in 2005 under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized Ahmedabad's prestigious status as a World Heritage City and elucidated the city's strategic steps towards becoming a modern urban hub, with strong infrastructure and public welfare at its core.

Additional infrastructure advancements were noted by Patel, emphasizing over 13,000 road developments and numerous projects targeting stormwater management and drinking water systems. The city is also focusing on eco-friendly advancements with over 450 green projects, further inspired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while transformative transport projects, including BRTS and Metro expansions, elevate public transit facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)