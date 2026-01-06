Tragic Accident Claims Two Lives on Odisha Highway

In a tragic accident in Odisha's Puri district, two women lost their lives after being hit by a private bus. The incident took place on Tuesday morning in the Pipili area, police reported.

The accident occurred near Mangalpur on National Highway-316, which connects Bhubaneswar and Puri, when their scooter slipped on sand scattered on the road, causing them to fall. A speeding bus then ran over the victims, a police officer confirmed.

One of the deceased, Sheela Pattanayak, was associated with an Odia news channel. Police have since seized the bus and detained the driver as part of their ongoing investigation into the incident.