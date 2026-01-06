Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Two Lives on Odisha Highway

Two women were tragically killed in a road accident involving a private bus in Puri, Odisha. The incident occurred on National Highway-316 when their scooter slipped on sand, leading to a fatal collision with the bus. One victim, Sheela Pattanayak, a media professional, died instantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident in Odisha's Puri district, two women lost their lives after being hit by a private bus. The incident took place on Tuesday morning in the Pipili area, police reported.

The accident occurred near Mangalpur on National Highway-316, which connects Bhubaneswar and Puri, when their scooter slipped on sand scattered on the road, causing them to fall. A speeding bus then ran over the victims, a police officer confirmed.

One of the deceased, Sheela Pattanayak, was associated with an Odia news channel. Police have since seized the bus and detained the driver as part of their ongoing investigation into the incident.

