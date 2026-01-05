Simple Energy Powers Ahead with Record Sales and New E-Scooter Launches

City-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer Simple Energy is poised for significant growth with its topline expected to soar to an estimated Rs 250 crore this fiscal year, according to founder and CEO Suhaas Rajkumar. Key to this growth is an expanded distribution network.

Simple Energy plans to roll out three new e-scooter models but has ruled out entering the e-motorcycle segment. The company recently launched upgraded versions of its Simple One and Simple models, alongside the cutting-edge Ultra model, promising an impressive IDC-certified range of 400 km.

This strategic expansion, including a jump from 10 to 80 stores by December 2025 and the anticipated opening of 150 retail outlets by March, underscores the company's dynamic progress and commitment to meeting diverse consumer demands across India's electric vehicle landscape.

