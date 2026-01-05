Left Menu

Simple Energy Fuels Growth with New E-Scooter Launches and Expanded Reach

Simple Energy projects a significant revenue increase to Rs 250 crore, bolstered by an expanded distribution network. The company launched new e-scooter models, including the Simple Ultra, India's longest-range electric scooter at 400 km IDC. Aiming for 150 stores by March-end, it reinforces its market presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:16 IST
Simple Energy Fuels Growth with New E-Scooter Launches and Expanded Reach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Simple Energy, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer, is poised for a substantial revenue increase, projecting a rise to Rs 250 crore this fiscal year, according to founder and CEO Suhas Rajkumar.

This growth is driven by a significant expansion of its distribution network and the launch of new e-scooter models, although the company plans to avoid entering the e-motorcycle market.

The launch of the Simple Ultra, India's longest-range electric scooter, introduces a pioneering IDC-certified range of 400 km, and with ambitions to expand to 150 retail outlets by March, Simple Energy is setting new benchmarks in electric mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Intruder Shatters Peace at VP JD Vance's Ohio Residence

Intruder Shatters Peace at VP JD Vance's Ohio Residence

 Global
2
U.S. Operation in Venezuela Sparks Global Controversy

U.S. Operation in Venezuela Sparks Global Controversy

 Global
3
Congress vs BJP: Battle Over Rural Employment Schemes

Congress vs BJP: Battle Over Rural Employment Schemes

 India
4
Maduro's Dramatic Capture: A Global Shockwave

Maduro's Dramatic Capture: A Global Shockwave

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026