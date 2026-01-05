Simple Energy Fuels Growth with New E-Scooter Launches and Expanded Reach

Simple Energy, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer, is poised for a substantial revenue increase, projecting a rise to Rs 250 crore this fiscal year, according to founder and CEO Suhas Rajkumar.

This growth is driven by a significant expansion of its distribution network and the launch of new e-scooter models, although the company plans to avoid entering the e-motorcycle market.

The launch of the Simple Ultra, India's longest-range electric scooter, introduces a pioneering IDC-certified range of 400 km, and with ambitions to expand to 150 retail outlets by March, Simple Energy is setting new benchmarks in electric mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)