Tug of War Over Greenland: European Leaders Defend Against US Acquisition Plans
European leaders have rebuffed US President Donald Trump's remarks advocating for American control of Greenland. Responding to this, leaders from several European nations reiterated that Greenland, a strategic territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, belongs to its people and decisions rest solely with them, defending the island's sovereignty.
European leaders have collectively rejected remarks made by US President Donald Trump, who expressed interest in bringing Greenland under American control. In a statement issued on Tuesday, leaders from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom joined Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in upholding Greenland's autonomy.
The European leaders emphasized that Greenland, which is rich in minerals and occupies a strategic position within the Arctic, is self-governing and part of Denmark, a NATO member. Frederiksen warned that a US acquisition would undermine NATO's unity.
Trump's assertions center on heightened security concerns over Chinese and Russian activities in the Arctic region, claiming a strategic necessity for US control. However, Denmark and other European nations remain firm, underscoring that such decisions are solely under Danish and Greenlandic jurisdiction.
