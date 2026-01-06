Greenland Grudge: Tensions Flare Over US and NATO Ally Denmark
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stressed that a US takeover of Greenland could end NATO. This follows Trump's remarks on acquiring the island amid a Venezuelan operation. Europe supports Denmark, and Greenland's leadership opposes the notion. Concerns magnify with Trump's recent comments and military interests in the Arctic region.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned Monday that a US takeover of Greenland could spell the end of NATO. Her statement was a response to President Trump's calls for US control over the island following a military operation in Venezuela that captured leader Nicolás Maduro.
Frederiksen, alongside Greenland's Jens Frederik Nielsen, condemned Trump's remarks and highlighted potential disastrous outcomes. EU leaders voiced their support. With the president's comments suggesting a shift on Greenland looming, anxiety stirs among Denmark and Greenland.
Trump's dismissal of Denmark's defense efforts in Greenland and discussion of Arctic security add fuel to the fire. The US maintains strategic interests, including the Pituffik Space Base, straining diplomatic ties amid fears of US intervention.
