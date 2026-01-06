Greenland Grudge: Tensions Flare Over US and NATO Ally Denmark

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned Monday that a US takeover of Greenland could spell the end of NATO. Her statement was a response to President Trump's calls for US control over the island following a military operation in Venezuela that captured leader Nicolás Maduro.

Frederiksen, alongside Greenland's Jens Frederik Nielsen, condemned Trump's remarks and highlighted potential disastrous outcomes. EU leaders voiced their support. With the president's comments suggesting a shift on Greenland looming, anxiety stirs among Denmark and Greenland.

Trump's dismissal of Denmark's defense efforts in Greenland and discussion of Arctic security add fuel to the fire. The US maintains strategic interests, including the Pituffik Space Base, straining diplomatic ties amid fears of US intervention.