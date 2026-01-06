Lobbying in the US: India's Strategic Engagement with Trump Administration
An American lobbying firm, SHW Partners LLC, assisted the Indian embassy in Washington by engaging with the Trump administration on trade deals and media coverage of Operation Sindoor. This collaboration took place from April to December 2025, following standard diplomatic practices under the Foreign Agent Registration Act.
An American lobbying firm, SHW Partners LLC, recently disclosed its engagement efforts with the Trump administration on behalf of the Indian embassy in Washington. The firm filed its report under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA), outlining its activities from April to December 2025. This included discussions on a potential trade deal and addressing media narratives regarding Operation Sindoor.
The Indian embassy defended the hiring of the lobbying firm, stating it's a common practice for foreign missions in the U.S. to recruit lobbyists and consultants. The embassy reiterated that this approach has been consistent with local practices since the 1950s.
The filings also highlighted that SHW Partners facilitated communication and meetings with key Trump officials like White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and others. Concurrently, disclosures from another firm, Seiden Law LLP, revealed their role in fostering U.S.-Pakistan economic ties amidst the Indo-Pak conflict.
