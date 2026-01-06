Left Menu

Lobbying in the US: India's Strategic Engagement with Trump Administration

An American lobbying firm, SHW Partners LLC, assisted the Indian embassy in Washington by engaging with the Trump administration on trade deals and media coverage of Operation Sindoor. This collaboration took place from April to December 2025, following standard diplomatic practices under the Foreign Agent Registration Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:29 IST
Lobbying in the US: India's Strategic Engagement with Trump Administration
  • Country:
  • India

An American lobbying firm, SHW Partners LLC, recently disclosed its engagement efforts with the Trump administration on behalf of the Indian embassy in Washington. The firm filed its report under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA), outlining its activities from April to December 2025. This included discussions on a potential trade deal and addressing media narratives regarding Operation Sindoor.

The Indian embassy defended the hiring of the lobbying firm, stating it's a common practice for foreign missions in the U.S. to recruit lobbyists and consultants. The embassy reiterated that this approach has been consistent with local practices since the 1950s.

The filings also highlighted that SHW Partners facilitated communication and meetings with key Trump officials like White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and others. Concurrently, disclosures from another firm, Seiden Law LLP, revealed their role in fostering U.S.-Pakistan economic ties amidst the Indo-Pak conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Filipino held for securing passport in Goa fraudulently

Filipino held for securing passport in Goa fraudulently

 India
2
Counter-terror operations targeting terrorist infra, funding must continue in mission mode: Amit Shah

Counter-terror operations targeting terrorist infra, funding must continue i...

 India
3
J-K Congress launches 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' in Jammu

J-K Congress launches 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' in Jammu

 India
4
Two held in Sonipat for suspected involvement in Rohit Shaukeen murder

Two held in Sonipat for suspected involvement in Rohit Shaukeen murder

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026