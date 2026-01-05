Operation Sindoor: Proud Legacy of India's Defiant Stand

The Indian armed forces showcased their exemplary strength and preparedness through Operation Sindoor, praised by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan as a testament to the nation's resoluteness against terror threats. The Vice President commended the troops and acknowledged the invaluable support of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in civil defense efforts during the operation.

Addressing the National Cadet Corps' Republic Day Camp, the Vice President inaugurated the event, highlighting the pivotal role of the NCC in youth development and national progress. With about 72,000 cadets participating as 'NCC warriors,' the event manifests India's belief in its youth and commitment to building a fortified nation.

Vice President Radhakrishnan reiterated the government's vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' encouraging cadets to embody unity, discipline, and technological proficiency. He lauded new training initiatives like cyber and drone education, aimed at preparing the youth for emerging challenges. Top officials, including Lt Gen Virendra Vats, attended the camp to witness the cadets' spirited performances and participation.

