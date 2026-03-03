Transforming Rural India: Unveiling Key Government Schemes

In a meeting at the Parliament House, Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Deputy Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani briefed Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on the ministry's public welfare initiatives. Central to their discussion were various projects aimed at transforming rural landscapes.

Among the highlighted initiatives were schemes offering housing for all, boosting rural employment, enhancing community infrastructure, and modernising digital land records. The briefing touched on key government schemes like the VB-GRAM G for employment, the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), and the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) for rural housing.

Vice-President Radhakrishnan expressed appreciation for the efforts in rural development, underscoring Mahatma Gandhi's notion that 'India lives in its villages.' Enhanced employment and skilling opportunities, he noted, are critical for realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)