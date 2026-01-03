Left Menu

De-Notification of Chambal Sanctuary: A Boon for Development or a Blow to Environment?

The Rajasthan government has redrawn the boundaries of the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary, releasing 732 hectares of land from restrictions, which is praised by local residents and traders but has sparked concern among environmentalists regarding potential ecological damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 03-01-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 22:40 IST
De-Notification of Chambal Sanctuary: A Boon for Development or a Blow to Environment?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government recently redefined the boundaries of the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary, unlocking 732 hectares from environmental protections. This move was met with enthusiasm by local homeowners and traders, who believe it will spur economic development.

State officials have clarified that the stretch of the Chambal River from Jawahar Sagar Dam to Hanging Bridge will now define the sanctuary. Prior to this, the protected area went up to Kota Barrage. This change aims to provide better administrative oversight and conservation management.

However, environmentalists are concerned the decision could endanger the local ecosystem. Activists plan to challenge the notification in court, fearing increased pollution in the Chambal and adverse impacts on aquatic life.

TRENDING

1
BMC Elections Candidates Receive Their Symbols

BMC Elections Candidates Receive Their Symbols

 India
2
Shinde Criticizes Thackerays Over 'Fake' Marathi Manoos Claims

Shinde Criticizes Thackerays Over 'Fake' Marathi Manoos Claims

 India
3
Tragedy in Nigeria: Anthony Joshua's Grieving Return Home

Tragedy in Nigeria: Anthony Joshua's Grieving Return Home

 United Kingdom
4
Senegal Secures Quarter-Final Spot in Africa Cup with Spectacular Win

Senegal Secures Quarter-Final Spot in Africa Cup with Spectacular Win

 Morocco

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026