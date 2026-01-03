De-Notification of Chambal Sanctuary: A Boon for Development or a Blow to Environment?

The Rajasthan government recently redefined the boundaries of the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary, unlocking 732 hectares from environmental protections. This move was met with enthusiasm by local homeowners and traders, who believe it will spur economic development.

State officials have clarified that the stretch of the Chambal River from Jawahar Sagar Dam to Hanging Bridge will now define the sanctuary. Prior to this, the protected area went up to Kota Barrage. This change aims to provide better administrative oversight and conservation management.

However, environmentalists are concerned the decision could endanger the local ecosystem. Activists plan to challenge the notification in court, fearing increased pollution in the Chambal and adverse impacts on aquatic life.