Arrests Made in Rani Pokhri: Sale of Discarded Belongings Sparks Outrage

In the Rani Pokhri area, three individuals have been detained for allegedly selling quilts and mattresses discarded by families after bereavement, according to police reports released on Tuesday.

Sentiments were reportedly hurt when locals discovered their deceased relatives' belongings for sale, prompting them to notify authorities. A police investigation ensued, resulting in the arrest of 24-year-old shop owner Salman from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, his father Hamid Ali, 55, and Rishikesh-based supplier Sanjay, 35.

Police reports indicate that people dispose of these items under a peepal tree near Saat Mod after last rites at Purnanand Ghat. The accused allegedly collected and sold these items, leading to community outrage.

(With inputs from agencies.)