Arrests Made in Rani Pokhri: Sale of Discarded Belongings Sparks Outrage
Three individuals were arrested in Rani Pokhri for allegedly selling discarded quilts and mattresses, which were left by people after the death of their relatives. The incident sparked outrage amongst locals, leading to police intervention. The accused were identified as Salman, his father Hamid Ali, and supplier Sanjay.
In the Rani Pokhri area, three individuals have been detained for allegedly selling quilts and mattresses discarded by families after bereavement, according to police reports released on Tuesday.
Sentiments were reportedly hurt when locals discovered their deceased relatives' belongings for sale, prompting them to notify authorities. A police investigation ensued, resulting in the arrest of 24-year-old shop owner Salman from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, his father Hamid Ali, 55, and Rishikesh-based supplier Sanjay, 35.
Police reports indicate that people dispose of these items under a peepal tree near Saat Mod after last rites at Purnanand Ghat. The accused allegedly collected and sold these items, leading to community outrage.
