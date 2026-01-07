Macron Advocates Security Guarantees for Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron emphasizes the need for security guarantees for Ukraine, including a multinational military force, to prevent further aggression. These assurances aim to ensure Ukraine's continuance and uphold any upcoming peace agreements, as discussed after a meeting of supportive coalition countries.
French President Emmanuel Macron has stressed the importance of securing guarantees for Ukraine, which will include the deployment of a multinational military force. He believes these measures will deter further aggression towards Ukraine.
Macron's statement emphasized that such guarantees would prevent Ukraine from being coerced into surrender and ensure that any future peace agreements remain intact. His comments followed a meeting with the coalition of willing countries allied with Ukraine.