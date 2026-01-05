Italy's Antitrust Authority Concludes Investigation on DeepSeek

In a significant development, Italy's antitrust authority has concluded an investigation into the Chinese AI system DeepSeek. The probe centered on the platform's alleged failure to adequately inform users about the potential for false information generation.

The closure of the case follows binding commitments agreed upon by the company's owners, Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence and Beijing DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence, as detailed in the AGCM's latest bulletin. The measures include enhancing the transparency and clarity of disclosures regarding the risk of AI 'hallucinations'.

These 'hallucinations' occur when the AI produces outputs based on user input that may be inaccurate or misleading. The AGCM noted that the commitments make risk disclosures more comprehensible and immediate, significantly benefiting consumer rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)