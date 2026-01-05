Left Menu

Italy's Antitrust Authority Concludes Investigation on DeepSeek

Italy’s antitrust authority has closed its probe into the Chinese AI system DeepSeek after the company agreed to improve disclosures on the risks of generating false information. The commitments made aim to make the risks more transparent and intelligible for users, thereby enhancing consumer protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 05-01-2026 23:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 23:47 IST
In a significant development, Italy's antitrust authority has concluded an investigation into the Chinese AI system DeepSeek. The probe centered on the platform's alleged failure to adequately inform users about the potential for false information generation.

The closure of the case follows binding commitments agreed upon by the company's owners, Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence and Beijing DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence, as detailed in the AGCM's latest bulletin. The measures include enhancing the transparency and clarity of disclosures regarding the risk of AI 'hallucinations'.

These 'hallucinations' occur when the AI produces outputs based on user input that may be inaccurate or misleading. The AGCM noted that the commitments make risk disclosures more comprehensible and immediate, significantly benefiting consumer rights.

