Taiwan Condemns China's Ministerial Ban as 'Intimidation Tactic'

China's recent ban on two Taiwanese ministers has triggered protests from Taiwan, who view the action as an intimidation tactic towards its independence stance. Beijing labels certain Taiwanese officials as 'secessionists' while Taiwan asserts its democratic freedom to decide its own future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 11:26 IST
In a move marking heightened tensions between China and Taiwan, Beijing has barred Taiwanese Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang and Education Minister Cheng Ying-yao from entering China, labeling them as 'die-hard Taiwan independence secessionists'. This action also extends to Hong Kong and Macau.

In response, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council issued a firm protest, asserting that the ban undermines cross-strait relations and applies undue pressure on the Taiwanese public. The council argues China's actions aim to instill fear among Taiwan's population concerning their democratic freedoms.

The international community remains on alert following China's large-scale military exercises around the island, reflecting an escalation in efforts by Beijing to assert its territorial claims over democratically governed Taiwan.

