Leader's Son Caught with Crystal Meth After Car Crash
Farman Raza Khan, son of IMC leader, was charged for possessing crystal meth after a car accident in Shahjahanpur. Police discovered the drug during a vehicle search. Khan admitted purchasing it for personal use. Legal action is underway under the NDPS Act.
Farman Raza Khan, the son of Ittehade Millat Council (IMC) leader Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, was apprehended for possession of crystal meth following a car crash in Shahjahanpur, police reported Wednesday.
The incident occurred as Khan's vehicle collided with a bus near Kachhiyani Kheda temple, causing significant vehicular damage but resulting in no injuries, according to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi.
Upon inspecting the car, law enforcement officials discovered half a gram of crystal meth. Khan confessed to purchasing the drug in Delhi for personal use. A formal complaint under the NDPS Act has been filed, and further legal proceedings are in progress.
