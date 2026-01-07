Left Menu

Leader's Son Caught with Crystal Meth After Car Crash

Farman Raza Khan, son of IMC leader, was charged for possessing crystal meth after a car accident in Shahjahanpur. Police discovered the drug during a vehicle search. Khan admitted purchasing it for personal use. Legal action is underway under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 07-01-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 12:01 IST
Leader's Son Caught with Crystal Meth After Car Crash
  • Country:
  • India

Farman Raza Khan, the son of Ittehade Millat Council (IMC) leader Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, was apprehended for possession of crystal meth following a car crash in Shahjahanpur, police reported Wednesday.

The incident occurred as Khan's vehicle collided with a bus near Kachhiyani Kheda temple, causing significant vehicular damage but resulting in no injuries, according to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi.

Upon inspecting the car, law enforcement officials discovered half a gram of crystal meth. Khan confessed to purchasing the drug in Delhi for personal use. A formal complaint under the NDPS Act has been filed, and further legal proceedings are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PMK Rejoins NDA: A Pre-Poll Strategic Move in Tamil Nadu

PMK Rejoins NDA: A Pre-Poll Strategic Move in Tamil Nadu

 India
2
BJP's Annamalai Challenges Tamil Nadu Minister Over Cultural Comments

BJP's Annamalai Challenges Tamil Nadu Minister Over Cultural Comments

 India
3
Jacob Bethell's Heroics Offer England Slim Hope in Final Test Showdown

Jacob Bethell's Heroics Offer England Slim Hope in Final Test Showdown

 Global
4
RANext Technologies Empaneled as India's New Digital Connectivity Rating Agency

RANext Technologies Empaneled as India's New Digital Connectivity Rating Age...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026