Controversial Amendments Ignite Privatization Debate in Forest Management

The Congress has criticized the 2023 amendments to the Forest (Conservation) Act, accusing them of paving the way for privatized forest management. Jairam Ramesh highlighted a Union Ministry circular supporting this concern, outlining new guidelines on leasing forest land for regeneration and afforestation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 12:13 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 12:13 IST
Controversial Amendments Ignite Privatization Debate in Forest Management
  • India

In a bold statement, the Congress accused the government of ushering in the privatization of forest management, following recent changes to the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. Former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh voiced these concerns on X, sharing details of a significant circular from January.

The circular issued by the Union Ministry emphasizes aligning with new frameworks for forest restoration and sustainable harvesting. This change permits state-level agreements with both public and private entities, deviating from previous compensatory afforestation norms.

Ramesh views these adjustments as gateway policies threatening forest governance. As per the circular, revenue-sharing models and project approvals will be tailored by states, ushering a new era in forest conservation.

