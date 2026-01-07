Controversial Amendments Ignite Privatization Debate in Forest Management

In a bold statement, the Congress accused the government of ushering in the privatization of forest management, following recent changes to the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. Former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh voiced these concerns on X, sharing details of a significant circular from January.

The circular issued by the Union Ministry emphasizes aligning with new frameworks for forest restoration and sustainable harvesting. This change permits state-level agreements with both public and private entities, deviating from previous compensatory afforestation norms.

Ramesh views these adjustments as gateway policies threatening forest governance. As per the circular, revenue-sharing models and project approvals will be tailored by states, ushering a new era in forest conservation.

