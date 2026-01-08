Left Menu

Amendments to FCA don't open doors for privatisation of forest management: Officials

Environment Ministry officials on Thursday clarified that the amendments made to the Forest Conservation Act will not open up management of forest land by non-government entities, and will only allow them for restoration work aimed at achieving the target of 33 per cent forest cover in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 15:59 IST
Amendments to FCA don't open doors for privatisation of forest management: Officials
  • Country:
  • India

Environment Ministry officials on Thursday clarified that the amendments made to the Forest (Conservation) Act will not ''open up'' management of forest land by non-government entities, and will only allow them for restoration work aimed at achieving the target of 33 per cent forest cover in India. The clarification comes after the Congress on Wednesday alleged that the amendments made to the Forest (Conservation) Act (FCA) in 2023 have opened the door for the privatisation of forest management.

''The amendment in the guidelines does not open up the management of forest land to non-government entities,'' a senior government official said.

''The government amended guidelines of the Van Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan Adhiniyam, 1980, will allow the participation of non-government entities in restoration of degraded forest lands which will help achieve the ambitious national target of 33 per cent forest cover in India,'' the official said.

Congress general secretary and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh shared on X a circular issued by the Union environment ministry on January 2 related to amendment of the guidelines specifying the terms and conditions for the assignment of forest land on lease. The opposition party had alleged that the amendments had introduced far-reaching changes in the legal regime for the governance of forests in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using a lumpsum calculator to understand one-time investment planning

Using a lumpsum calculator to understand one-time investment planning

 India
2
Passenger traffic at Mumbai airport grows 1.3 pc to 55.5 mn in 2025

Passenger traffic at Mumbai airport grows 1.3 pc to 55.5 mn in 2025

 India
3
Gold, silver futures slide for 2nd straight day on profit booking ahead of US jobs data

Gold, silver futures slide for 2nd straight day on profit booking ahead of U...

 India
4
Ex-Premier League soccer referee Coote gets suspended sentence for indecent image charge

Ex-Premier League soccer referee Coote gets suspended sentence for indecent ...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026