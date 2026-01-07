Plot Foiled: Khalistani-linked Duo Arrested in Ludhiana
Police arrested two individuals in Ludhiana with alleged Khalistani links who were plotting targeted killings under foreign command. They had surveyed prominent government buildings and were in contact with handlers from the UK and Germany. A firearm and ammunition were recovered, with further investigations ongoing.
In a crucial intelligence operation, two individuals in Ludhiana with alleged Khalistani ties have been apprehended by authorities. They were reportedly planning a targeted killing, directed by handlers based abroad, police revealed on Wednesday.
The suspects had conducted reconnaissance of government and high-profile offices in Ludhiana. Preliminary investigations indicate their contact with handlers linked to the Khalistan Commando Force, residing in the UK and Germany, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav's post on X.
During the operation, the police recovered a 9 mm pistol and live cartridges. An FIR was filed at SSOC SAS Nagar Police Station, with ongoing investigations aiming to unearth broader connections, the DGP added.
