Plot Foiled: Khalistani-linked Duo Arrested in Ludhiana

In a crucial intelligence operation, two individuals in Ludhiana with alleged Khalistani ties have been apprehended by authorities. They were reportedly planning a targeted killing, directed by handlers based abroad, police revealed on Wednesday.

The suspects had conducted reconnaissance of government and high-profile offices in Ludhiana. Preliminary investigations indicate their contact with handlers linked to the Khalistan Commando Force, residing in the UK and Germany, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav's post on X.

During the operation, the police recovered a 9 mm pistol and live cartridges. An FIR was filed at SSOC SAS Nagar Police Station, with ongoing investigations aiming to unearth broader connections, the DGP added.