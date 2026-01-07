Left Menu

Ballari Tensions Lead to Police Shake-Up

The Karnataka government transferred DIG Vartika Katiyar following clashes in Ballari causing a death. Dr P S Harsha, IPS, now serves as the Inspector General of Police. Pavan Nejjur was suspended as Ballari SP, replaced by Suman D Pennekar. The violence stemmed from political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-01-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:37 IST
A significant reshuffle within the police hierarchy in Ballari was announced by the Karnataka government on Wednesday. This comes in the wake of recent violent clashes that resulted in the death of one individual.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ballari Range, Vartika Katiyar, has been transferred to the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement. The move follows the suspension of Ballari SP Pavan Nejjur after failing to manage the situation effectively, with Suman D Pennekar stepping in as the new Superintendent of Police.

Tensions in Ballari escalated on January 1, triggered by a conflict over a banner related to a Valmiki statue, leading to brutal violence between supporters of local Congress and BJP MLAs. The opposition BJP criticized the government's decision, alleging the SP was unfairly targeted.

