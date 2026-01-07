Ballari Tensions Lead to Police Shake-Up

A significant reshuffle within the police hierarchy in Ballari was announced by the Karnataka government on Wednesday. This comes in the wake of recent violent clashes that resulted in the death of one individual.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ballari Range, Vartika Katiyar, has been transferred to the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement. The move follows the suspension of Ballari SP Pavan Nejjur after failing to manage the situation effectively, with Suman D Pennekar stepping in as the new Superintendent of Police.

Tensions in Ballari escalated on January 1, triggered by a conflict over a banner related to a Valmiki statue, leading to brutal violence between supporters of local Congress and BJP MLAs. The opposition BJP criticized the government's decision, alleging the SP was unfairly targeted.