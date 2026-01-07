Concrete Steps Towards Peace: Ukraine's Paris Discussions
Top adviser Kyrylo Budanov reported 'concrete results' from peace and security talks in Paris, aiming to safeguard Ukraine's national interests. Key discussions involve U.S. and Ukrainian officials helping negotiate territory issues, including the proposal of an economic zone for the strategic Donbas region.
Kyrylo Budanov, a top adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, expressed optimism on Wednesday citing 'concrete results' from the ongoing peace and security negotiations in Paris. The talks, now in their second day, aim to protect Ukraine's national interests.
Ukraine seeks firm support from allies in the event of a ceasefire with Russia and is resisting Russian demands to cede the eastern Donbas region. Budanov, recently appointed head of Zelenskiy's office, asserted on the Telegram platform that, while not all information is public, the progress is tangible, and the work proceeds.
Zelenskiy's comments on Tuesday echoed these sentiments, as he mentioned discussions with U.S. officials about territorial solutions, particularly the challenging issue of Donbas. A proposed free economic zone is under consideration for areas Ukraine might withdraw from, while U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff indicated land option discussions will be ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
