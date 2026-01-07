Concrete Steps Towards Peace: Ukraine's Paris Discussions

Kyrylo Budanov, a top adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, expressed optimism on Wednesday citing 'concrete results' from the ongoing peace and security negotiations in Paris. The talks, now in their second day, aim to protect Ukraine's national interests.

Ukraine seeks firm support from allies in the event of a ceasefire with Russia and is resisting Russian demands to cede the eastern Donbas region. Budanov, recently appointed head of Zelenskiy's office, asserted on the Telegram platform that, while not all information is public, the progress is tangible, and the work proceeds.

Zelenskiy's comments on Tuesday echoed these sentiments, as he mentioned discussions with U.S. officials about territorial solutions, particularly the challenging issue of Donbas. A proposed free economic zone is under consideration for areas Ukraine might withdraw from, while U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff indicated land option discussions will be ongoing.

