Left Menu

Concrete Steps Towards Peace: Ukraine's Paris Discussions

Top adviser Kyrylo Budanov reported 'concrete results' from peace and security talks in Paris, aiming to safeguard Ukraine's national interests. Key discussions involve U.S. and Ukrainian officials helping negotiate territory issues, including the proposal of an economic zone for the strategic Donbas region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:59 IST
Concrete Steps Towards Peace: Ukraine's Paris Discussions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kyrylo Budanov, a top adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, expressed optimism on Wednesday citing 'concrete results' from the ongoing peace and security negotiations in Paris. The talks, now in their second day, aim to protect Ukraine's national interests.

Ukraine seeks firm support from allies in the event of a ceasefire with Russia and is resisting Russian demands to cede the eastern Donbas region. Budanov, recently appointed head of Zelenskiy's office, asserted on the Telegram platform that, while not all information is public, the progress is tangible, and the work proceeds.

Zelenskiy's comments on Tuesday echoed these sentiments, as he mentioned discussions with U.S. officials about territorial solutions, particularly the challenging issue of Donbas. A proposed free economic zone is under consideration for areas Ukraine might withdraw from, while U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff indicated land option discussions will be ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Orders Congress, AAP to Remove Defamatory Posts Linking BJP Leader to Murder

Delhi High Court Orders Congress, AAP to Remove Defamatory Posts Linking BJP...

 India
2
South-South Dialogue: Yemeni Separatists Initiate Talks in Riyadh

South-South Dialogue: Yemeni Separatists Initiate Talks in Riyadh

 United Arab Emirates
3
Controversy Surrounds US Military Involvement in Venezuela

Controversy Surrounds US Military Involvement in Venezuela

 India
4
Diplomatic Plea for Repatriation of Indian Child in Germany

Diplomatic Plea for Repatriation of Indian Child in Germany

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026