UPDATE 1-South Korea's President Lee to visit Japan for a summit with PM Takaichi
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will visit Japan on January 13 and 14 for a summit with Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Lee's office said in a statement on Friday.
Lee and Takaichi will hold the summit in Nara City on January 13, followed by a dinner, where they are expected to discuss regional and global affairs as well as economic and social issues, the presidential office said. The leaders will attend diplomatic events together and Lee will separately meet with South Korean residents in Japan, it said.
The summit aims to reinforce the goal of developing South Korea–Japan relations in a future-oriented, stable direction, Lee's office said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korean
- Japan
- Lee Jae Myung
- South Korea
- Nara City
- Takaichi
ALSO READ
Ex-South Korean President's Legal Battle: Potential Death Penalty in Insurrection Charges
China's Rare Earths Restrictions Impact Japanese Industries
UPDATE 2-South Korea's President Lee to visit Japan for a summit with PM Takaichi
Japan’s Defense Dilemma: Rising Concerns Over China’s Military Ambitions
Japan weather bureau says La Nina unlikely this winter