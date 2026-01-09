Left Menu

UPDATE 1-South Korea's President Lee to visit Japan for a summit with PM Takaichi

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2026 06:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 06:15 IST
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will ⁠visit Japan on January 13 and 14 for a summit with Japan's Prime Minister ​Sanae Takaichi, Lee's office said in ‍a statement on Friday.

Lee and Takaichi will hold the summit in Nara City on January ⁠13, ‌followed by ⁠a dinner, where they are expected to discuss ‍regional and global affairs as well ​as economic and social issues, the presidential ⁠office said. The leaders will attend diplomatic events together ⁠and Lee will separately meet with South Korean residents in Japan, it ⁠said.

The summit aims to reinforce the goal ⁠of ‌developing South Korea–Japan relations in a future-oriented, stable direction, Lee's office said.

