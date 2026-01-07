Tragic Discovery: Mutilated Body of Missing Girl Found

The tragic discovery of a girl's mutilated body in the Nihri area has shaken the community of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Missing since December 29, the girl, a student at Government Secondary School, was last seen leaving her home without informing anyone.

Her father filed a missing persons report, suspecting abduction. The police, aided by a drone, located her remains roughly 1.5 kilometers from a road beneath a cliff, with her left arm and leg notably absent. Forensic experts have been called to examine the scene further.

Authorities handed over the girl's body to her family after a post-mortem examination. The investigation into the circumstances of her death is ongoing, as the community seeks answers to this heartbreaking event.

(With inputs from agencies.)