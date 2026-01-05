Celtic's Leadership Shake-up: Manager Wilfried Nancy's Departure Amidst Intense Competition

Celtic Football Club announced the sacking of manager Wilfried Nancy on Monday, days after a 3-1 loss to Rangers resulted in the champions leveling on points with their arch-rivals.

The 48-year-old French manager, who replaced interim head Martin O'Neill just last month, struggled to make an impact with only two victories in eight games. The team, yet to keep a clean sheet under his management, now sits second in the Scottish Premiership, six points behind leaders Hearts.

Alongside Nancy, assistants Kwame Ampadu, Jules Gueguen, and Maxime Chalier will also exit the club, with Paul Tisdale resigning from his role as Head of Football Operations. The club's chairman, Peter Lawwell, stepped down recently due to what he cited as intolerable abuse and threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)