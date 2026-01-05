Left Menu

Celtic's Leadership Shake-up: Manager Wilfried Nancy's Departure Amidst Intense Competition

Celtic has fired manager Wilfried Nancy following a defeat that left them tied with Rangers in the Premiership. In his brief tenure, Nancy secured only two wins in eight matches, failing to maintain clean sheets. Assistants and the Head of Football Operations have also departed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:11 IST
Celtic's Leadership Shake-up: Manager Wilfried Nancy's Departure Amidst Intense Competition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Celtic Football Club announced the sacking of manager Wilfried Nancy on Monday, days after a 3-1 loss to Rangers resulted in the champions leveling on points with their arch-rivals.

The 48-year-old French manager, who replaced interim head Martin O'Neill just last month, struggled to make an impact with only two victories in eight games. The team, yet to keep a clean sheet under his management, now sits second in the Scottish Premiership, six points behind leaders Hearts.

Alongside Nancy, assistants Kwame Ampadu, Jules Gueguen, and Maxime Chalier will also exit the club, with Paul Tisdale resigning from his role as Head of Football Operations. The club's chairman, Peter Lawwell, stepped down recently due to what he cited as intolerable abuse and threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
German Chancellor's Strategic Visit to India: Enhancing Bilateral Cooperation

German Chancellor's Strategic Visit to India: Enhancing Bilateral Cooperatio...

 India
2
Bridging Cultures: Canadian Hindu Chamber Fosters Educational Ties with India

Bridging Cultures: Canadian Hindu Chamber Fosters Educational Ties with Indi...

 India
3
UK Demands Answers from X Over Disturbing AI Imagery

UK Demands Answers from X Over Disturbing AI Imagery

 Global
4
Cameroon's Indomitable Lions: Thriving Amidst Adversity

Cameroon's Indomitable Lions: Thriving Amidst Adversity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026