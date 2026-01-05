Celtic's Leadership Shake-up: Manager Wilfried Nancy's Departure Amidst Intense Competition
Celtic has fired manager Wilfried Nancy following a defeat that left them tied with Rangers in the Premiership. In his brief tenure, Nancy secured only two wins in eight matches, failing to maintain clean sheets. Assistants and the Head of Football Operations have also departed.
Celtic Football Club announced the sacking of manager Wilfried Nancy on Monday, days after a 3-1 loss to Rangers resulted in the champions leveling on points with their arch-rivals.
The 48-year-old French manager, who replaced interim head Martin O'Neill just last month, struggled to make an impact with only two victories in eight games. The team, yet to keep a clean sheet under his management, now sits second in the Scottish Premiership, six points behind leaders Hearts.
Alongside Nancy, assistants Kwame Ampadu, Jules Gueguen, and Maxime Chalier will also exit the club, with Paul Tisdale resigning from his role as Head of Football Operations. The club's chairman, Peter Lawwell, stepped down recently due to what he cited as intolerable abuse and threats.
