Left Menu

Mystery in Mustard Field: Skeleton Discovery Raises Questions

A skeleton found in a mustard field near Lucknow may belong to Poonam, missing since December 2025. The discovery was made by a villager, leading to an investigation into her disappearance. Police suspect foul play, considering family allegations against the husband, as forensic analysis progresses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:31 IST
Mystery in Mustard Field: Skeleton Discovery Raises Questions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking discovery was made in a mustard field on Lucknow's outskirts when a skeleton, believed to belong to a missing woman, was found. The remains, suspected to be those of Poonam, were located near Kubehra village. Police have initiated a thorough investigation into the case.

Chandraprakash, a local villager, alerted the police after spotting the skeleton in the Gomti river area. Despite the skeleton's mutilated condition making immediate identification challenging, a nearby saree led investigators to suspect that the deceased could be a woman.

Authorities indicated that the saree was recognized as belonging to Poonam, who was reported missing by her husband, Pitambar, last month. The police are now exploring various leads, suspecting possible foul play to be involved in her mysterious disappearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Cabinet Allocates Funds for Disaster Relief and Development Projects

Kerala Cabinet Allocates Funds for Disaster Relief and Development Projects

 India
2
European Stocks Stabilize Amid U.S.-Venezuela Developments

European Stocks Stabilize Amid U.S.-Venezuela Developments

 Global
3
Supreme Court Deliberates on Lok Sabha's Role in Judge Inquiry Amidst Controversy

Supreme Court Deliberates on Lok Sabha's Role in Judge Inquiry Amidst Contro...

 India
4
UK's Commitment to Ukraine: Parliamentary Approval Required for Troop Deployment

UK's Commitment to Ukraine: Parliamentary Approval Required for Troop Deploy...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026