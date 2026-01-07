Mystery in Mustard Field: Skeleton Discovery Raises Questions

A shocking discovery was made in a mustard field on Lucknow's outskirts when a skeleton, believed to belong to a missing woman, was found. The remains, suspected to be those of Poonam, were located near Kubehra village. Police have initiated a thorough investigation into the case.

Chandraprakash, a local villager, alerted the police after spotting the skeleton in the Gomti river area. Despite the skeleton's mutilated condition making immediate identification challenging, a nearby saree led investigators to suspect that the deceased could be a woman.

Authorities indicated that the saree was recognized as belonging to Poonam, who was reported missing by her husband, Pitambar, last month. The police are now exploring various leads, suspecting possible foul play to be involved in her mysterious disappearance.

