Mystery in Mustard Field: Skeleton Discovery Raises Questions
A skeleton found in a mustard field near Lucknow may belong to Poonam, missing since December 2025. The discovery was made by a villager, leading to an investigation into her disappearance. Police suspect foul play, considering family allegations against the husband, as forensic analysis progresses.
- Country:
- India
A shocking discovery was made in a mustard field on Lucknow's outskirts when a skeleton, believed to belong to a missing woman, was found. The remains, suspected to be those of Poonam, were located near Kubehra village. Police have initiated a thorough investigation into the case.
Chandraprakash, a local villager, alerted the police after spotting the skeleton in the Gomti river area. Despite the skeleton's mutilated condition making immediate identification challenging, a nearby saree led investigators to suspect that the deceased could be a woman.
Authorities indicated that the saree was recognized as belonging to Poonam, who was reported missing by her husband, Pitambar, last month. The police are now exploring various leads, suspecting possible foul play to be involved in her mysterious disappearance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
