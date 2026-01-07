Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Advocates for Tribal Rights in Kerala

In a significant advocacy move, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has made an urgent appeal to the Kerala government to secure the forest rights of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

Through a letter addressed to the State Minister for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes O R Kelu, Vadra expressed concern that the rights under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, have yet to be granted to PVTGs.

Highlighting the environmental and cultural significance, she urged for training initiatives to increase awareness among tribal communities about their rights, citing past visits to the Cholanaikkan tribe in Nilambur as inspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)