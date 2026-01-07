Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Advocates for Tribal Rights in Kerala

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress MP, appeals to the Kerala government to uphold the forest rights of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). In her letter, she emphasizes the need for awareness programs to protect tribal rights and recognizes indigenous knowledge crucial for environmental conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:40 IST
In a significant advocacy move, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has made an urgent appeal to the Kerala government to secure the forest rights of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

Through a letter addressed to the State Minister for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes O R Kelu, Vadra expressed concern that the rights under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, have yet to be granted to PVTGs.

Highlighting the environmental and cultural significance, she urged for training initiatives to increase awareness among tribal communities about their rights, citing past visits to the Cholanaikkan tribe in Nilambur as inspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

