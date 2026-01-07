U.S. Coast Guard's Venezuelan Vessel Interception Sparks Tensions

The U.S. Coast Guard has intensified its maritime operations in Latin American waters, intercepting a tanker reportedly linked to Venezuela, according to three U.S. officials.

This marks the second such interception in recent hours and follows a high-profile operation in Caracas. U.S. special forces had previously conducted a dawn raid to apprehend Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro has now been handed over to federal authorities in New York and faces prosecution on charges related to alleged drug trafficking.

