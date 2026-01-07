U.S. Coast Guard's Venezuelan Vessel Interception Sparks Tensions
The U.S. Coast Guard has intercepted a tanker linked to Venezuela in Latin American waters as part of a maritime blockade against sanctioned Venezuelan vessels. This incident follows a recent U.S. special forces raid in Caracas targeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who faces drug trafficking charges in New York.
The U.S. Coast Guard has intensified its maritime operations in Latin American waters, intercepting a tanker reportedly linked to Venezuela, according to three U.S. officials.
This marks the second such interception in recent hours and follows a high-profile operation in Caracas. U.S. special forces had previously conducted a dawn raid to apprehend Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Maduro has now been handed over to federal authorities in New York and faces prosecution on charges related to alleged drug trafficking.
