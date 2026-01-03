The Tumultuous Rise and Fall of Nicolas Maduro

Nicolas Maduro, the once-unionized bus driver turned Venezuelan president, has been captured by US forces during a raid on the capital. His capture marks a significant turn in Venezuela's fraught political landscape.

Under Maduro's rule, Venezuela experienced an economic downturn and political unrest. Accusations of human rights violations marred his tenure, with the International Criminal Court investigating alleged abuses. His inability to stabilize the economy led to shortages and mass migration.

Despite attempts to regain international legitimacy with US-backed negotiations, Maduro's grip weakened. The controversial 2024 election and rising internal opposition set the stage for his downfall, further exacerbated by US military pressure under President Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)