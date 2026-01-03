Left Menu

Dramatic U.S. Operation Ousts Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

In an unprecedented military operation, the United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, flying him out of the country. The Trump administration plans to manage Venezuela temporarily, leveraging its vast oil reserves. Protests erupted as the legality of the operation and future governance remain in question.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 03-01-2026 23:40 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 23:40 IST
Dramatic U.S. Operation Ousts Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
Nicolas Maduro
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

In a stunning military maneuver, the United States has seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, sparking widespread protests and international condemnation. The capture, executed early Saturday, removes a controversial leader described by the U.S. as heading a 'corrupt, illegitimate government' fueled by drug trafficking.

President Trump announced that the U.S. would temporarily govern Venezuela to ensure a smooth transition of power, aiming to stabilize the region while profiting from the South American nation's oil reserves. Despite the bold move, Venezuelan state television continues to broadcast pro-Maduro content, with demonstrators taking to the streets of Caracas in opposition.

The legality of the operation is under scrutiny, as U.S. lawmakers voice concerns over the lack of congressional authorization. International reactions vary, with nations like Cuba and Iran condemning the operation as an assault on sovereignty. As the dust settles, questions about the future of Venezuelan leadership and U.S. strategic stability in the region loom large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuelan Leadership Stands Firm Amidst Political Turmoil

Venezuelan Leadership Stands Firm Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
2
Venezuela's vice president demands US free Maduro and calls him the country's rightful leader during speech, reports AP.

Venezuela's vice president demands US free Maduro and calls him the country'...

 Global
3
Venezuela's Vice President Demands Maduro's Release

Venezuela's Vice President Demands Maduro's Release

 Venezuela
4
New Allegations Emerge in Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

New Allegations Emerge in Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026